Road Closure Route 1002 (Banning Road) - Lower Tyrone Township

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 1002 (Banning Road) located in Lower Tyrone Township, Fayette County. The closure will be located between Route 1004 (Cottom Road) and Linden Hall Road. The closure will begin on Tuesday, June 1 at 7am and will open on Friday, June 18.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform a culvert replacement. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1004 (Cottom Rd), Route 3081 (Chaintown/Nebo Road), Route 3083 (Homestead Avenue), Route 981, Route 3035/3033 (Jacobs Creek Road) and Route 3029 (Banning Road).

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

