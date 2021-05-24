Job Opening: Legislative Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Utah Senate is seeking a full-time Legislative Assistant for the Senate Majority Caucus. Legislative Assistants provide administrative support to the Utah State Senate, including senators and other staff members. The successful candidate will work closely with senators and staff, assisting with constituent communication, scheduling and coordinating meetings and appointments. Legislative Assistants receive calls/messages, respond to requests for information, direct constituents to the appropriate individual or agency, draft correspondence, reports and prepare newsletters, draft press releases, memos and other written material. The successful candidate will also assist senators with miscellaneous research and clerical support and other duties as assigned. Legislative Assistants do not raise funds or perform campaign work for any state Senate race.

EXAMPLE OF DUTIES:

Writes or drafts correspondence, reports, documents and/or other written materials.

Types and prepares written materials from source documents, transcription, etc.

Provides clerical and/or administrative support and assistance.

Reviews incoming correspondence, initiates replies as appropriate, routes matters requiring action by staff or other organizations.

· Research and draft press releases, and content for the website, infographics, blogs and newsletters.

Schedules and/or coordinates appointments, meetings, facilities, meals, equipment, etc. and follows up as needed.

Assists with research on various topics; assists with analyzing and summarizing results.

Coordinates activities of projects/programs for senators and staff, as requested.

Performs other related duties as directed by supervisors.

Acts as a resource to provide information or determine the most effective way of meeting the needs of management, staff, clients or customers.

Maintains and/or creates files or record keeping systems.

Receives calls and/or greets visitors, takes and relays messages, responds to requests for information, provides information or directs caller/visitor to appropriate individual or agency.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Can communicate information and ideas clearly and concisely in writing, read and understand information presented.

Can utilize proper grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Can operate a computer, copier and other office equipment.

Can maintain strict confidentiality, work with multiple senators and maintain the trust and confidence of each senator.

Can follow written and/or oral instructions.

IDEAL CANDIDATES:

Has strong organizational skills to prioritize workflow and meet established deadlines.

Can establish and maintain effective working relationships with employees, elected officials and members of the public.

Has strong computer skills, including the ability to use Microsoft Office Suite.

Can handle sensitive information with integrity and confidentiality.

Has personal integrity and professional work ethics.

Has sensitivity, tact and professionalism to people.

Has excellent oral and written communication.

Has working knowledge of social media and its uses in a business environment.

OPENING DATE:

05/24/2021

CLOSING DATE:

06/06/2021 11:59 PM

SALARY:

$18.00 - $25.00 Hourly

BENEFITS:

This position is eligible for a full benefits package including medical, dental, life, and long-term disability insurance, a retirement plan, plus paid leave to include annual, sick, and holiday pay. The State requires employees to receive their pay through direct deposit. If selected, you will receive more information about these benefit options and enrollment information through our onboarding process and during your first two weeks.

NUMBER OF OPENINGS:

1

TO APPLY SEND A COVER LETTER AND RESUME TO:

utahsenate@le.utah.gov

OVERTIME EXEMPT:

Yes

SCHEDULE CODE:

AN – Employees of the Legislature. At will: Employees in this position serve at the pleasure of the appointing officer in an at will status and may be terminated at any time without cause. This is not a career service position.

EEO STATEMENT:

The State of Utah is an equal opportunity employer. Hiring is done without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability. Reasonable accommodations are provided to known disabilities of individuals in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For accommodation information or if you need special accommodations to complete the application process, contact Mark Thomas at 801­708-5181.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:

The typical office setting for this job is adequately lighted, heated and ventilated. However, you may encounter some risks associated with any office setting, such as, the safe use of office equipment, avoiding trips and falls, observing fire regulations, etc.