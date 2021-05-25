Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Representative Carl O. Sherman Hosts Virtual Town Hall to Update Community

Representative Carl O. Sherman Hosts Virtual Town Hall to Update Community

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
05/24/2021

Austin, Texas – As the 87th Regular Legislative Session comes to a close at the end of the month, State Representative Carl O. Sherman will be hosting a virtual Town Hall meeting to highlight key takeaways from Austin.

Join Representative Sherman for a Facebook Live: Virtual Community Conversation on Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. CT.

“While it was a legislative session unlike any in recent history, I believe we saw some powerful actions taken to move our state into the future in a variety of positive positions,” Representative Sherman said.

Representative Sherman’s Virtual Community Conversation will be an update and overview on the 87th Legislative Session as well as answering important constituent questions.

To register for the virtual Town Hall visit bit.ly/VCC0525. Representative Sherman also welcomes questions for the virtual meeting and ask those be sent to District109.Sherman@house.texas.gov.

For all media requests or inquiries, please contact Rita Cook, Policy Advocacy Director at Rita.Cook@house.texas.gov.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

