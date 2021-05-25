Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sequatchie County Man Charged in Drug-Related Death

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dunlap Police Department, Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office, and the 12th District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Sequatchie County man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Dunlap resident.

In November 2020, agents joined officers and deputies in investigating the death of Garrett Layne Castle (07/13/2000). He was found deceased on November 12, 2020. His cause of death was determined to be fentanyl toxicity.  The investigation identified Taylor Farley as the individual who provided the drugs to the victim.

On May 24th, the Sequatchie County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Taylor Brent Farley (DOB 09/28/2000) with one count of Second Degree Murder. Farley was arrested on Monday and booked into the Sequatchie County Jail, where he is being held on an open court bond.

