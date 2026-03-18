TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrest of Shelby County Caregiver

SHELBY COUNTY – A Shelby County caregiver faces charges of TennCare fraud and theft of services following an investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division (MFCD) of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In September 2025, TBI’s MFCD special agents received a fraud referral from the TennCare Office of Program Integrity, alleging that a paid caregiver submitted fraudulent time records. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Dorthy Michelle Hicks (DOB 08/26/1991) provided in-home care from March 2024 through December 2024, submitting fraudulent time records and receiving pay for hours she didn’t work.

On March 9th, TBI agents secured an arrest warrant charging Hicks with TennCare Fraud and Theft of Services. On March 10th, Hicks was booked into the Shelby County Jail and released on her own recognizance.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $11,616,724 for federal Fiscal Year 2025-2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,872,240 for Fiscal Year 2025-2026, is funded by the State of Tennessee.