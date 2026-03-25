Baxter Man Arrested, Charged in Livingston Homicide

OVERTON COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Overton County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the arrest of a Baxter man in connection to a homicide that occurred earlier this week.

On March 23rd, at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents began working alongside detectives with the Overton County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the death of Teddy D. Turner (DOB: 09/25/42) after he was found deceased inside his residence located in the 2200 block of Upper Hilham Road in Livingston. During the course of the investigation, authorities gathered evidence that indicated James Richard Mullins (DOB: 08/23/71), an acquaintance of the victim, was the person responsible for his death.

On Tuesday, investigators obtained a warrant for James Mullins, charging him with Felony Murder. With assistance from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Baxter Police Department, Mullins was taken into custody at his residence in Baxter and booked into the Overton County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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