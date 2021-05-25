Former Leader Dye Site in Paterson Up for Auction
1.89+/- Acre Development Site to be Sold By Order of the City of Paterson
We want you to be a part of the progress that is taking place in Paterson.”PATERSON, NJ, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the Auction of the former Leader Dye site located at 94-124 Madison Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey. The 1.89+/- acre development site will be sold by order of the City of Paterson in an online only Auction concluding Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— André Sayegh, Mayor of Paterson
The 1.89+/- acre development site has excellent frontage on three sides and all public utilities are available on-site. The R/C 3 high medium density mixed-use zoning allows for various uses including retail, office, and single and two-family residential. The property is located close to public transit and has easy access to the major highways.
“The site formally known as Leader Dye factory, which was once a shining example of Paterson’s manufacturing might.” said André Sayegh, Mayor of Paterson. “We want you to be a part of the progress that is taking place in Paterson.”
Property Previews are scheduled from 12 noon to 2PM on Tuesday June 8th and Tuesday, June 15th. The Online Auction will conclude on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00AM. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
