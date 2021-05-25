Blockchain & NFT Technology Applications to become New Growth for NASDAQ Innovator Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ: GSMG)

$GSMG #NASDAQ $GSMG cooperative with JD.com $GSMG $GSMG cooperative with China Mobile $GSMG #Technology

Blockchain and NFT technology Applications to become New Growth Drivers for NASDAQ Innovator Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ: GSMG)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)

As an innovator in the entertainment industry, we have always actively monitored the digital development of culture, media, and technology with great interest” — Mr. Bing Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GSMG