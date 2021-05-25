Get hooked on fishing during free fishing weekend June 4-6

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 4, 5 and 6 as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) free fishing weekend. All other regulations remain in place.

“Lots of people caught the excitement of fishing last spring,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Fisheries Bureau. “Hook more memories in 2021. Grab your tackle box, take the family, and get your lines in the water.”

Free fishing weekend is a great time to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing. Outdoor fun awaits at hundreds of Iowa lakes, thousands of miles of rivers or a neighborhood pond. Find a list of stocked lakes and ponds that are easily accessible in parks and along trails on the Iowa DNR’s interactive Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas at www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fish- Local.

Fun, hands-on fishing events will be offered across Iowa to help families new to fishing get started. Check the general fishing calendar on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/fishing for a list of free fishing events.

Keep the fun going all summer long by buying a fishing license. It’s easy to buy a fishing license with the DNR Go Outdoors Iowa online licensing system at https://license. gooutdoorsiowa.com/Licensing/ CustomerLookup.aspx. You can download the public Go Outdoors IA mobile app for iPhone and Android devices to buy and store your fishing license, so you will always have access to your license no matter where you are. Yearly, seven-day, or 24-hour fishing licenses are available.

Get tips for taking kids fishing and catching crappie and bluegills on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Ready- to-Fish.