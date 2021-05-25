Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns brother and sister as International Bunker Trap Champions

A brother and sister from the Wilton Trap Team dominated the Scholastic Clay Target Program’s International Bunker Trap Championship held this past weekend at AVAD Hunt Club, near Coon Rapids.

Cole Henning, a high school sophomore, and Lexi Henning, a 7th grader, bested all of the competition to win the Men’s and Women’s Individual titles. The Ankeny Jaguars won the team championship for the event. Upon completion of the event, athletes were invited to the National Junior Olympic Match in Hillsdale Mich., in July. The final results are below.

International Bunker Trap Championship

Men’s Individual

Cole Henning, Wilton Trap Team: 112 Sam Gammon, Ankeny Jaguars: 107 Dylan Johnson, Ankeny Jaguars: 102

Women’s Individual

Lexi Henning: 84 Erin Neppl, Ankeny Jaguars: 81 Madalynn Schroder, Pella Shooters Club: 65

Men’s Collegiate Individual

Nathan Brandmeyer, Liberty University: 100

Women’s Collegiate Individual

Sally Jo Geckler, Iowa Central Community College: 65

International Bunker Trap Team Standings

Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Team: 309 Carroll County Shooting Sports: 204

The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the US. Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet. The next Championship competition is the International Skeet Championship next Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30, at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee.

The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.