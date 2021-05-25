Ujima Optimistic about Historic $200 Million HHS FVPSA Funding for Domestic Violence Programs

Executive Director of National Black Resource Center Says Funding Should Prompt More Support for Culturally Specific Initiatives

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ujima, a national resource center focused on addressing domestic violence and sexual assault in the Black community, is extremely optimistic about the historic $200 million in funding awarded to the U.S. Health Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for domestic violence programs and services.

The funding – being allocated through the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, passed by President Biden in March, – provides FVPSA with a landmark $200 million to be used for violence shelters, supportive services, tribes, and culturally specific programs.

“For too long, domestic violence programs that service women and children of color have struggled to get the support and resources they need,” said Ujima Executive Director Karma Cottman. “This historic measure has the potential to change that, increasing access to services for millions of women and children of color who continue to be disproportionately impacted by domestic violence.”

The $200 million in funding, which falls under Section 2204 of the FVPSA, includes $180 million for all FVPSA grant programs, both formula and discretionary grant programs; $18 million in additional funding for FVPSA grants to tribes and tribal organizations; and $2 million for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, including allocation of funds to the StrongHearts Native Helpline.

The $200 million in federal funding will remain available until expended through September 30, 2025.

All existing FVPSA grantees are also eligible to receive additional funds to continue efforts to prepare, prevent, and respond to issues stemming from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The FVPSA ARP supplemental funding includes 70% to states for 56 grantees reaching 1,600 domestic violence programs (subaward grants); 10% to tribes and tribal organizations for 144 grantees, which reaches 252 tribes; 10% to state domestic violence coalitions for 56 grantees; 6% for training and technical assistance resource centers/capacity building centers; 1.5% for Specialized Services for Abused Parents and their Children (SSAPC); and 2.5% for FVPSA Program administration and supplemental award monitoring. Hotline ARP Supplemental Award Allocation:

The ARP authorized $2,000,000 for the National Domestic Violence Hotline; with the special condition that 50% of the $2,000,000 is allocated to the StrongHearts Native Helpline as a $1,000,000 subaward.

“The impact of COVID in our communities was undeniable and linked to longstanding inequities in our communities,” said Cottman. “We are grateful to the Biden Administration and the HHS Family Violence Prevention Services Program for ensuring access to this important investment.”

About Ujima

Launched in 2015, Ujima is a national services issue resource center that provides support and serves as a voice for the Black community in response to domestic violence, sexual assault and community violence. Ujima was founded in response to a need for an active approach to ending domestic, sexual and community violence in the Black community. The name Ujima was derived from the third principle of Kwanzaa and means Collective Work and Responsibility.

About Karma Cottman

Karma Cottman, the Executive Director of Ujima, is responsible for leading the national organization’s outreach efforts. Before joining Ujima, Inc., Karma led the DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence as Executive Director for a decade. Prior to that, she served the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), for a decade.