MOOSE Distinguished Educator Announcement 

The Maine Department of Education is seeking educational experts to join the Office of Innovation team. These full–time, fully remote, contracted positions will provide leadership in the creation of pk-12, asynchronous, interdisciplinary learning progressions for the MOOSE (Maine Online Opportunities for Sustained Education) platform in the following topics:

STEAM

African American History and Culture

Climate Education

Holocaust and Genocide Education

Wabanaki History and Culture

As the team leader, you will be actively involved with your topic team to support the integration of the identified topic area into the modules as well as to support the team in reaching their goals and timelines by scheduling regular meetings, establishing checkpoints, ensuring that the module requirements are met, and guiding the overall success of the team.

The day to day tasks of this role will vary. In some weeks, you may need to play a more direct support role, helping to conceptualize a learning progression, find resources, and support the topic area directly, whereas some weeks, you may simply be answering questions and checking in to let content creators know that you are available if they need you as well as providing helpful reminders, support, and referrals, as necessary.

In addition to active consultation and support, as a team leader, you will also provide resources, offer targeted professional learning, and other topic-specific support for content creators to ensure that the topic area is represented in the module in an effective and comprehensive manner.

A critical part of this team leader role is comfort with technology integrated instruction. Many of our most engaging MOOSE modules center around the effective integration of technology. MOOSE team leaders should be comfortable using technology, learning new tools, and supporting innovative uses of technology to create interactive and engaging modules.

If you are interested in learning more about these positions, please check out the job description on our website: https://www.maine.gov/doe/moose/year2. These positions can be traditionally contracted, or, if you are an educator who is under contract with a school district for the 21-22 school year, then you have the option of being contracted as a distinguished educator. Distinguished educator positions are set up as an exchange agreement between the Department of Education and your local school district. Through the agreement, the Department pays your local school for the duration of your contract as a distinguished educator, allowing your school to temporarily fill your vacant position and continue to pay you your current rate with benefits while you work as a distinguished educator. Once the one-year contract is complete, you will be able to return to your position within that district.