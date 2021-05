TEAM DRIP RELEASES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR STORY TO TELL

Team Drip's official release! Follow the Drip! Team Drip has a Story To Tell!

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Got A Story To Tell The Year of the Drip has arrived! Still Dripp'N!Story To Tell official video release by Team Drip Team Drip drops their third video, Story To Tell, off their critically acclaimed album SPLATT'N Season ! The video follows the song as KJIGGA and Smurf tell their stories growing up! Shot entirely in their hometown of Rich Square, NC!

