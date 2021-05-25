TEAM DRIP RELEASES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR STORY TO TELL

The Year of the Drip has arrived!

Team Drip's official release!

Follow the Drip!

Team Drip has a Story To Tell!

TEAM DRIP TELLS A STORY WITH THEIR NEW VIDEO FOR THEIR THIRD RELEASE STORY TO TELL!

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Got A Story To Tell!

The Year of the Drip has arrived! Still Dripp'N!

Story To Tell official video release by Team Drip!

Team Drip drops their third video, Story To Tell, off their critically acclaimed album SPLATT'N Season! The video follows the song as KJIGGA and Smurf tell their stories growing up! Shot entirely in their hometown of Rich Square, NC!

John Maisonet
Teflon Entertainment
+1 804-334-3626
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Story To Tell

You just read:

TEAM DRIP RELEASES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR STORY TO TELL

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Maisonet
Teflon Entertainment
+1 804-334-3626
Company/Organization
Teflon Entertainment
9311 Silver Stream Lane, Suite B
Henrico, Virginia, 23294
United States
+1 804-334-3626
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Team Drip is a Hip Hop group which consists of three artists: KJIGGA, Smurf and Lik. They are out of North Carolina. They're debut album Splattn Season is slated for release in October 2020. The release, Please Don't Shoot Me ft. Shateish, is the unofficial single off the album. The song deals with issues currently going on in America.

Team Drip

More From This Author
TEAM DRIP RELEASES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR STORY TO TELL
TEAM DRIP NEW VIDEO RELEASE
The Year of the Drip has arrived
View All Stories From This Author