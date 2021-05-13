TEAM DRIP NEW VIDEO RELEASE

RICH SQUARE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Drip drops their second video, Big Ape, off their critically acclaimed album SPLATT'N Season! The video and song enforces their braggadocio style about money, cars and other material things! This is just a fun video that shows them having a good time enjoying the spoils of life.

Team Drip - Big Ape (Official Video)

Team Drip is a Hip Hop group which consists of three artists: KJIGGA, Smurf and Lik. They are out of North Carolina. They're debut album Splattn Season is slated for release in October 2020. The release, Please Don't Shoot Me ft. Shateish, is the unofficial single off the album. The song deals with issues currently going on in America.

