TEAM DRIP NEW VIDEO RELEASE
Big Ape official video release by Team Drip!RICH SQUARE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Drip drops their second video, Big Ape, off their critically acclaimed album SPLATT'N Season! The video and song enforces their braggadocio style about money, cars and other material things! This is just a fun video that shows them having a good time enjoying the spoils of life.
