PennDOT Initiated a Project to Study SR 11 Bridge Between Pittston and West Pittston, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has initiated a project to study the State Route 11 bridge over the Susquehanna River between Pittston and West Pittston in Luzerne County. The project will also include the County owned Water Street bridge. The bridges, constructed in 1924 and 1914 respectively, are important infrastructure components in the regional transportation network and provide vital connectivity between the communities they serve. Initial data collection efforts will include traffic, environmental, and river hydraulic studies as well as in-depth bridge inspections and structural analysis. The Department is committed to engaging the community in the development of this project and will seek input through various public outreach efforts during project development.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570.963.4044

# # #