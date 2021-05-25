Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,648 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Initiated a Project to Study SR 11 Bridge Between Pittston and West Pittston, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has initiated a project to study the State Route 11 bridge over the Susquehanna River between Pittston and West Pittston in Luzerne County.  The project will also include the County owned Water Street bridge.  The bridges, constructed in 1924 and 1914 respectively, are important infrastructure components in the regional transportation network and provide vital connectivity between the communities they serve.  Initial data collection efforts will include traffic, environmental, and river hydraulic studies as well as in-depth bridge inspections and structural analysis.  The Department is committed to engaging the community in the development of this project and will seek input through various public outreach efforts during project development.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570.963.4044

# # #

You just read:

PennDOT Initiated a Project to Study SR 11 Bridge Between Pittston and West Pittston, Luzerne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.