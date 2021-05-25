VetCor Partners With Veterans ASCEND
VetCor Partners With Veterans ASCEND
In order to remain top of mind for business ownership opportunities among U.S. veterans, VetCor is proud to announce our new partnership with Veterans ASCEND. Veterans ASCEND is an online employment matchmaking service, connecting veterans to job opportunities that best align with their skill set, experience, and talents. And like VetCor, Veterans ASCEND is also a veteran-owned company.
Veterans ASCEND is an employment platform, using the power of AI and machine learning for talent sourcing, and powering an intentional hiring model. It aligns talent across organizations, matching skills, location, and salary requirements, while removing any barriers and bias. Veterans ASCEND unlocks the military talent pool for employers by creating direct connections that highlight the skills our service members, veterans, and military spouses bring to an organization—translating military occupations into a skills profile. With Veterans ASCEND, there are no searches, resumes, applications, or job fairs.
How it Works
Veterans ASCEND invites veterans to sign up and create a free account on their platform. Once logged in, users can create their personal profile with details that reflect individual strengths and preferences for employment opportunities, which are stored in a database. Algorithms determine when particular job opportunities match up with an individual’s profile and connect the two. But here’s what is special about the Veterans ASCEND platform. Once an individual is notified of a match, they automatically get connected directly to the employer’s hiring manager or decision-maker.
About Veterans ASCEND
Robyn J. Grable is the founder and CEO of Veterans ASCEND. She has over two decades of experience in human resources and a master’s in psychology, who proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Here’s what she had to say about the new partnership with VetCor: “Veterans ASCEND is pleased to be working with another veteran-owned company in VetCor Services and looks forward to using the power of our employment platform to find the next generation of qualified owner candidates.”
About VetCor
Founded in 2013, VetCor is a restoration services franchise that handles water and mold damage for residential and commercial customers. As a company, the brand operates according to the same culture, norms and values embodied in military service—a business opportunity run by veterans, for veterans. Teaming up with Veterans ASCEND will elevate our recruiting efforts, locating candidates who not only have the right skills and experience but also an entrepreneurial mindset. “We expect our franchise owners to meet the highest standards of excellence in performing our services and in their interaction with customers,” said Paul Huszar, president and CEO of VetCor. “We’re very excited about this new partnership with Veterans ASCEND and look forward to meeting the type of candidates that match well with our business opportunity. It’s a win-win situation for two veteran-owned, and veteran-focused organizations.”
If you’re a military veteran about to be discharged from the service, currently transitioning to civilian life, already transitioned or a military spouse, sign up for a free account and create your employment profile on the Veterans ASCEND platform.
