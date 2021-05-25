2021-05-25 08:55:57.277 $50,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold at Florissant Petro Mart

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery “Millionaire Money” Scratchers ticket sold at Petro Mart, 1200 Shackleford Road in Florissant, revealed a $50,000 prize for local resident Lisa Riley.

Riley claimed her prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on May 18.

In FY20, players St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

