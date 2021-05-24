2021-05-24 08:56:10.197 Nixa Resident Wins $100,000

2021-05-24 08:56:10.197

Patrick Jennings of Nixa won $100,000 playing the Missouri Lottery’s “$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at Rapid Roberts, 432 State Highway 248, in Branson.

The $20 game has over $42.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $2 million.

Players in Taney County won more than $11.2 million dollars in prizes in FY20. During that same period, local businesses earned more than $1.1 million in Lottery commissions, and more than $1.1 million in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.