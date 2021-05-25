MORE THAN 150 WOMEN RAISE HAMMERS, PAINT BRUSHES AND $225,000+ FOR HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY

Women Builders team up inside the Women Build 2021 house to raise power and measuring tools to install drywall. Women Builders “hit the roof” to do their part…securing shingles on the 2021 Women Build home Team members from Women Build 2021 Presenting Sponsor Moraca Builders are excited to get started on their shift…proud that they and their company is helping to transform their community one home, one family at a time: Yan Man, Mala Geller, Aimee Santangel

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting out in the “fresh air” to give “a fresh start” hand-up to a hard-working, low-income widowed mom of four sons, more than 150 women participated in an annual “experiential fundraiser like no other" during “a year like no other”: Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s 2021 Women Build presented by Moraca Builders, Inc. This year’s roster boasted more than 20 corporate and volunteer “builder” teams and dozens of individual fundraisers who collectively raised more than $225,000, surpassing this year’s goal by 50%.

HFHSPBC’s “Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hat” annual women-only initiative uniquely combined experiential fundraising with “camaraderie-of-a-rare-kind,” this year with Safe2Build options to “build it their way”: onsite, at home or join now, build later. Because no construction experience was required, HFHSPBC’s WOMEN Builders spanned business, civic, community and philanthropic sectors, all working per CDC guidelines under the guidance of HFHSPBC construction professionals.

“It is so gratifying and inspiring each year to witness the power of mission-driven women, stepping out of their comfort zones and rolling up their sleeves to make a profound, indelible impact on one family for generations to come,” said Tom Moraca, founder and president of presenting sponsor Moraco Builders, Inc. who has served on the HFHSPBC Board of Directors since 2018. “Moraca Builders is proud to support Women Build and the Michel family.”

South Palm Beach County native Suzie Michel, a widowed mom with four young sons ages 4 to 11, currently lives in an overcrowded, unsafe neighborhood where the rent is unaffordable. She has been working as a property manager in Delray Beach for three years and committed to fulfilling 300 “sweat equity” hours and 100 hours of financial literacy and homeownership curriculum required to qualify for a zero-interest HFHSPBC mortgage to purchase her Habitat home.

Returning as Mother/Daughter WOMEN Build Co-Chairs Beverly Raphael Altman and Robyn Raphael-Dynan who are women builders every day as the CEO and President of RCC Associates welcomed those building onsite, all there to help transform their community by building strength, stability, and self-reliance for the Michel HFHSPBC Partner Family.

Monies raised from the Women Build initiative underwrite the construction materials for the home being built for the Michel family as well as other Habitat homes. This funding is critical to Habitat’s mission that helps hard-working, low-income families in the South Palm Beach County community who have been unable to get ahead by qualifying for traditional bank mortgages. Habitat homeowners earn their homes through sweat equity programs to qualify for interest-free mortgages - changing the trajectory of entire families for generations because they are the first in their family line to achieve homeownership.

In addition to presenting sponsor Moraca Builders Inc., sponsors include Town Center at Boca Raton, Saks Fifth Avenue, Oceans 234, Truist, RCC Associates, Vertical Bridge, The Home Depot, Investments Limited, Akel Homes, Aldora Aluminum and Glass Products Kaye Communications PR & Marketing, First Republic Bank, Florida Peninsula Insurance Company, Paradise Bank, Allegiance Home Health, FPL, Comerica Bank, GRS Community Management, AEP Affirm Educational Planning, Dejoux Holdings, Cohen Laser & Vision Center, Spine Institute of South Florida, and Women’s Exec Club of SPBC

To learn more about HFHSPBC, its fundraising events, volunteer opportunities and sponsorships, visit www.HabitatSouthPalmBeach.org or contact Marta Knowles at mknowles@hfhboca.org or 561.819.6070, ext. 208.