CFO Jimmy Patronis’ In-Person Unclaimed Property Auction in Miami Breaks Records, Nets Over $2 Million

~ CFO Patronis’ Division of Unclaimed Property sets new single auction record ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that last weekend’s Unclaimed Property In-Person Auction in Miami netted more than $2 million, with 468 lots, consisting of 70,000 items sold, making it the single highest netting auction in the program’s 60-year history. A lot is an individual object or a group of objects for sale at auction as a single unit. A few high selling lots included: $12,000 for sports memorabilia, $16,500 for a men’s gold Rolex watch, and $45,000 for a jewelry lot that included multiple gold rings, emeralds and diamonds. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.2 billion has been returned back to the pockets of Floridians.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I’m thrilled to share that our first in-person unclaimed property auction of 2021 was a huge success! This is great news for Floridians since the proceeds are used to help fund education in Florida and unclaimed property owners can still claim the value of these items at any time. Since becoming your CFO, I have made it my mission to return every cent of unclaimed property to the rightful owners. It only takes a few minutes to search to see if you, your family, or your business has unclaimed property in Florida. An estimated 1 in 5 Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed. I’m encouraging all individuals and business owners, in Florida and throughout the country, to search now for unclaimed property at FLTreasureHunt.gov.”

Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property. To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to www.FLTreasureHunt.gov.

