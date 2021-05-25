5/25/2021

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…. Fox Business: “NY, NJ exodus to Florida fueled by 'tax hell': Official”

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis argued on Monday that people are leaving states that are "financial train wrecks," like New York and New Jersey, and moving to Florida to escape a "tax hell." ---

Florida lets people "keep their money" unlike some blue states, which he said are "upside down," he stressed.

---

"If you’ve got a couple, let’s just talk about the empty nesters from New York, or the empty nesters from New Jersey… They then decide to leave the tax hell that those states are in and move to the state of Florida," Patronis said.

"They’re going to bring their investments, their retirement, wealth, and they’re going to move to the state of Florida," he continued, noting that they are going to move to a state with lower taxes, but because they are empty nesters, they won’t have children in the school system.

"It’s a win-win," he said. ---

