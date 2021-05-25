Let’s Keep it Fresh in June

Keep It Fresh Fest Logo Naijha Wright-Brown at 2019 Keep It Fresh Fest in Baltimore, MD Keep It Fresh Day Hashtag

On Monday, June 14, the communities in Baltimore, Durham, Denver, Oakland, and NYC will gather for Keep it Fresh Day.

I grew up breathing in polluted air from local factories. Fresh water has always been an issue, and the freshest thing in my neighborhood was a lemon in a liquor store...” — Dr. Ietef Vita