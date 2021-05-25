YHSGR Agents Zdenek Tronicek and Donna Yu Sold Home As-Is for $200K Over Asking in Less Than 3 Hours
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) announced today that one of their agents, Zdenek Tronicek, recently sold his VIP clients’ home in as-is condition for more than $200K over the asking price in under 3 hours. The agent used YHSGR’s proprietary RBID “Covid-19 Version” Cash Offer System to bring in hundreds of cash buyers for rapid showings that generated a total of 19 offers.
When Shelley J. and Allison O. inherited the home where their parents lived for more than 62 years at 5015 Redwillow Lane, La Canada Flintridge 91011, they were looking for a way to sell fast for the highest price that they could get. Tronicek and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team introduced Shelley and Allison to the RBID system as a solution.
With an asking price of $1,300,000, the home listing was circulated to YHSGR’s database of 57,000 buyers-in-waiting. Using RBID, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty guaranteed a cash offer for the as-is home in 24 hours. When Tronicek and team began a series of one-family-at-a-time socially distanced rapid showings, over 200 cash buyers showed up and 19 of them made offers for Shelley and Allison’s property.
“All of the 19 offers were countered with the best terms for sellers.” Said Tronicek. “Ultimately, we sold the property in under 3 hours for $1,520,000. The sale was as is with no hassle and no repairs, Earnest Money Deposit is being wired transferred in 24 hours in escrow with all contingencies removed. Our clients Shelley and Allison were extremely happy, and, quite frankly, amazed with the turnout. Their story really illustrates the power of our RBID system which ensures your home is sold fast and for the highest offer possible.”
The winning buyers is being represented by Donna Yu, a real estate professional with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s RBID system is one of many options that the award-winning agency offers clients to help sells their homes according to their unique goals and timing. For more information on Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
