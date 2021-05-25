Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,682 in the last 365 days.

You Can Now Rent Any Car at Canada's First Peer-to-Peer Car Share Platform From Toyota to Lamborghini

Rent A Lamborghini

Rent The New Corvette C8

Rent A Tesla

Eligo Cars, You Can Rent From Toyota to Lamborghini

TORONTO,, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadians can now get behind the wheel of luxury, sport, electric, and exotic vehicles through the country’s first peer-to-peer car-sharing company. Eligo Cars offers private car owners the opportunity to earn extra money and rent out their vehicles to reliable drivers across the province. Many of the listings on Eligo are not available through traditional car rental companies.

“Most people are unaware of the benefits of peer-to-peer car sharing,” Eligo co-founder Tony Tasdelen said. He noted that it was an excellent way for vehicle owners to make a passive income and can also reduce the number of cars on the road by letting people share their vehicles.

“It’s also a fantastic way to put people behind the wheel of a model that they may not have otherwise been able to drive, such as a Lamborghini, BMW, or electric vehicle,” Tasdelen said.

Safety and protection are a top priority at Eligo, which is why they have $2 million liability coverage and 24/7 roadside assistance. Owners and drivers are also able to define the terms of the rental, such as
• length of rental
• milage permitted
• pet policies
• additional drivers
• delivery and pickup details

Peer-to-peer car sharing is about creating a community, which is why Eligo has partnered with the Nature Conservancy Canada. They will donate $3 each day for every car rented. Tasdelen invites everyone to become a part of the eco-friendly car sharing community of Eligo.


More About Eligo Cars:
Eligo Cars, launched by car enthusiasts, is the first Canadian car share start up in the sector. For many, vehicle ownership is expensive and impractical in many urban settings, making car sharing a perfect fit. Eligo Cars connects owners and drivers that share a common passion. Luxury, Sport, Electric and Exotic vehicles are available through Eligo’s innovative technology that streamlines the peer-to-peer car sharing experience, from planning and booking, to delivery and return, and all points in between. Now available in Ontario, Eligo Cars plans to expand to Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and Nova Scotia by 2022.

Contact Information:

Tony Tasdelen
Eligo Cars
www.eligocars.com
tony@eligogroup.com
647-838-1410

SENOL TASDELEN
Eligo Cars
+1 8334635446
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Eligo Cars - Canada`s Peer-to-Peer Car Rental Platform

You just read:

You Can Now Rent Any Car at Canada's First Peer-to-Peer Car Share Platform From Toyota to Lamborghini

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.