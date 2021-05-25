You Can Now Rent Any Car at Canada's First Peer-to-Peer Car Share Platform From Toyota to Lamborghini
Eligo Cars, You Can Rent From Toyota to LamborghiniTORONTO,, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadians can now get behind the wheel of luxury, sport, electric, and exotic vehicles through the country’s first peer-to-peer car-sharing company. Eligo Cars offers private car owners the opportunity to earn extra money and rent out their vehicles to reliable drivers across the province. Many of the listings on Eligo are not available through traditional car rental companies.
“Most people are unaware of the benefits of peer-to-peer car sharing,” Eligo co-founder Tony Tasdelen said. He noted that it was an excellent way for vehicle owners to make a passive income and can also reduce the number of cars on the road by letting people share their vehicles.
“It’s also a fantastic way to put people behind the wheel of a model that they may not have otherwise been able to drive, such as a Lamborghini, BMW, or electric vehicle,” Tasdelen said.
Safety and protection are a top priority at Eligo, which is why they have $2 million liability coverage and 24/7 roadside assistance. Owners and drivers are also able to define the terms of the rental, such as
• length of rental
• milage permitted
• pet policies
• additional drivers
• delivery and pickup details
Peer-to-peer car sharing is about creating a community, which is why Eligo has partnered with the Nature Conservancy Canada. They will donate $3 each day for every car rented. Tasdelen invites everyone to become a part of the eco-friendly car sharing community of Eligo.
More About Eligo Cars:
Eligo Cars, launched by car enthusiasts, is the first Canadian car share start up in the sector. For many, vehicle ownership is expensive and impractical in many urban settings, making car sharing a perfect fit. Eligo Cars connects owners and drivers that share a common passion. Luxury, Sport, Electric and Exotic vehicles are available through Eligo’s innovative technology that streamlines the peer-to-peer car sharing experience, from planning and booking, to delivery and return, and all points in between. Now available in Ontario, Eligo Cars plans to expand to Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and Nova Scotia by 2022.
