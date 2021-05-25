The Park Prodigy Announces the Launch of a New Disneyland Ticket Page
It has always been our goal to help families save time and money on their next vacation, and we are excited to provide the same service to our Disneyland customers. The company is thrilled for the reopening of Disneyland and we will continue to release vacation planning resources to plan a magical vacation in 2021 and 2022!
Planning Your Next Anaheim Vacation
If you are visiting Anaheim in 2021 or 2022 and don't know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Disneyland Crowd Calendar, Disneyland Planning Guide, the best time to visit Disneyland in 2021 and Disneyland blog! Once you pick the best days to visit Anaheim, you can shop for the perfect theme park tickets to fit your family’s vacation goals and budget!
For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/
About The Park Prodigy
Michael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation". All vacation planning tools on the website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it's later in 2021 or 2022 and beyond!
Michael Belmont
The Park Prodigy
+1 407-630-8650
