Commander One – free file manager, compatible with M1-powered Macs

Electronic Team, Inc. announces the release of Commander One - a well-known company's file manager that is now fully supported on Apple Silicon Macs.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commander One is a free multifunctional file manager that is totally written in Swift 2.0 and allows you to manage your files in the best possible way. Here you can find the optimal balance of quick access to functions and ease of the interface.The app offers a dual-panel interface for more convenient and easy management of a lot of files and folders on your Mac.

The new release version comes with a couple of new features, a bunch of functional improvements as well as overall stability and performance improvements and other fixes to ensure fast and convenient work.

The most important in the new version of Commander One is the native support for Apple’s new M1 chips that promises more efficient experience in file management and guarantees faster work.

In addition, the latest update brought support for multipart upload on Amazon S3 connections that facilitates uploading files of big size thus saving time. Besides that lots of improvements were made in the work with Amazon S3 connections to ensure convenient and efficient work.

Along with the above mentioned new features, Commander One got the ability to sort connections in Connections Manager to locate connections on a priority basis and easily access the content.

Besides that, lots of other improvements were made in the work with Backblaze B2 cloud storage to seamlessly move files between accounts, work with MTP devices to be able to access the content in a matter of seconds, displaying of filenames in Brief and Thumbs modes, performance and memory usage when copying files from SFTP, and way more to give you finely tuned efficiency and really impressive performance.

With the updated version, Commander One 3.1 still retains the best of its main functionality:

–Two panels with three view modes and unlimited tabs

–Multiple selection

–Queue file operations even those in progress

–Rename files during copy and move operations

–Set up a custom hotkey for any action

–Work with local and network drives

–Customizable fonts & colors

–Spotlight search

–Show hidden files

–Advanced search with regular expressions

–ZIP archives support with compressing, extracting and full access

–Detect over the network and conveniently list computers that use NetBIOS protocol

–Root Access

–Preview multiple types of files including binary and hex

–Work with .ipa, .apk, .jar, .ear, .war archives as with regular folders

–Support for Dark Mode

–Configure the appearance of the built-in preview

–Select UI language in preferences

Along with the free version, Commander One features a PRO Pack with even more extended functionalities that can appeal to savvy users and those who demand more from a simple file manager. The features of Pro Pack are under constant improvement to make the app even more versatile and professional and interesting to work with.

Pro Pack offers the following features to its users:

–Connect to remote servers via FTP client for Mac, FTPS, and SFTP

–Mounting of iOS and Android devices

–Mounting of MTP devices, an ability to open and edit files

–Work with WebDAV servers directly from Commander One

–Link your entire storage on Amazon S3 or only specific buckets, get the access to third-party S3-compatible storage solutions

–Mount many Google Drive accounts at a time and work with all your online files as if they were on your computer, access “Shared with me” folder

–Mount Dropbox accounts. The integration allows you to share Dropbox links from Commander One interface

–Work with your OneDrive files as with the local ones without actually saving them to your computer, OneDrive Business support is also available

–Manage your online documents from OpenStack Object Storage

–Download from and upload files to Box cloud service

–Connect to Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage

–Mount pCloud storage as local drive

–Work with Mega accounts

–Easily encrypt your files stored in clouds for better security

–RAR support with extracting, full access and search

–7zip and TarGz with compressing, extracting, search, and full access

–Process viewer

–Terminal Emulator

–Colorful individual themes

For more information, visit https://ftp-mac.com/

Electronic Team, Inc. is a global technology development company that has been building and delivering professional software applications having a friendly team of 50+ professionals.