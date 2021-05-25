Patient care during COVID 19 crisis
Linxens provides unwavering support to Siemens Healthineers with its Point-of-Care diagnostic solutions.LEVALLOIS PERRET, FRANCE, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linxens ensures continuous support to Siemens Healthineers during the COVID 19 pandemic as it sees demand for biosensor tape double in 2020.
Ensuring business continuity during the COVID 19 pandemic.
Over the last decade, leveraging on its expertise and know-how, Linxens has developed innovative interface and sensing solutions dedicated to medical care. A committed supplier to Siemens Healthineers Point of Care Business for over 10 years, the biosensor tape that has been exclusively designed for the epoc® Blood Analysis System consumables from Siemens Healthineers has been carefully conceived to perform quick and reliable electrochemical measurement on blood, thanks to Linxens’ unique noble metal plating capabilities.
When the global COVID 19 pandemic peaked last year, Siemens Healthineers saw an increase in demand for their epoc® system which are placed in critical care units and emergency rooms around the world for rapid patient diagnosis. With this increase in demand, the need for consumables also rose and the demand for Linxens’ reel-to-reel biosensors doubled. Facing unprecedented health and safety restrictions, Linxens’ factory in Singapore worked with the local Government to obtain approval to continue manufacturing the reel-to-reel biosensor tape to ensure its supply to Siemens Healthineers.
“Under normal circumstances, our factory runs 24/7 and it’s thanks to the commitment of the Linxens staff, particularly those from Operations, Supply Chain and Purchasing, that we were able to ensure that the teams were in place and safe, and that we had the necessary stock of products to ensure on-time delivery to our client,” adds Velmurugan Ramanathan, Plant Director, Linxens. “I believe that problems are opportunities in disguise, and this was the perfect opportunity to satisfy the needs of Siemens Healthineers during this harsh pandemic.”
Siemens Healthineers knew that it could rely on Linxens’ expertise and agility to accelerate production to meet the surge in demand for biosensor tape to ensure that their consumables, including epoc® systems reached healthcare professionals as quickly as possible.
“Our sites are set-up for mass volume, high-quality component manufacturing in reel-to-reel format. Despite the strict governmental restrictions that were implemented during the peak of the crisis, we received the authorization to open our facility in Singapore and are proud to have been able to double our production to ensure on-time delivery to Siemens Healthineers.” says Arnaud Brunetiere, Chief Operating Officer, Linxens.
Point-of-Care Testing from Siemens Healthineers
Particularly useful since the beginning of last year, the epoc® Blood Analysis System is a handheld, wireless solution to enable comprehensive blood gas, basic metabolic panel, hematocrit and lactate testing at the patient’s side on a single room temperature stable test card, with results in less than a minute after sample introduction.
“In addition to guaranteeing an uninterrupted supply, Linxens assured us of dedicated capacity for patient care. Their team certainly stepped up by meeting a 2x demand surge,” commented Mathias Ganzmann, Vice President, Site Operations, Siemens Healthineers.
About Linxens
Linxens is a leading technology company providing secure component-based solutions for security, identification and healthcare.
A world-class specialist in the design and manufacture of Microconnectors for smart cards and RFID Antennas and Inlays, Linxens’ portfolio also includes module packaging. With over 110 billion Microconnectors and 4 billion RFID Antennas supplied to date, Linxens is the preferred supplier of many of the world’s technology pioneers shaping the markets of telecom, transport, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, financial services, eGovernment, access control, healthcare and Internet of Things (IoT).
Linxens is headquartered in Levallois Perret (France) and employs 3,000 people worldwide. It has six R&D centers and 10 manufacturing sites.
Press contact: Susannah Duquesne
+33 1 41 34 34 65 susannah.duquesne@linxens.com
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of €2.2 billion. Following the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. the company has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com
