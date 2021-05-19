Hanh Guzelian appointed Chief Financial Officer of Linxens
Linxens is pleased to announce the appointment of Hanh Guzelian as Chief Financial Officer.LEVALLOIS PERRET, FRANCE, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Member of the Executive Committee of the group, Hanh’s main mission is to define, elaborate and oversee the Group’s strategy for Treasury, Tax, Controlling, Accounting, IT and digital transformation.
“We are delighted to welcome Hanh to our Group and proud that she has chosen to join Linxens. Her comprehensive professional experience will allow her to have a fresh view of our business and proactively contribute to achieving our strategic goals,” expresses Cuong H. Duong, Linxens CEO.
“I am delighted to join Linxens. I am thrilled by the company's projects, its development ambitions and the commitment of the Executive Team that I felt from our first discussions and which convinced me to join this adventure. I am looking forward to working with our teams around the world to achieve Linxens’ strategic growth ambitions,” adds Hanh Guzelian.
Hanh has more than 25 years of extensive financial, IT and operational experience in international companies. Prior to joining Linxens, she was CFO of ST Dupont (Euronext: DPT), where she was responsible for the strategic financial direction and day-to-day financial management of the group. Before joining ST Dupont, she was Western Europe Zone Director for the Remy Cointreau group where her primary responsibility was to identify and prioritize business development activities to deliver Brand strategies. Prior to that, she was CFO at Le Monde from 1993 to 2001, before becoming Finance and IT Director at Alcan for six years. Hahn graduated from the ESSEC Business School with a major in Finance, in 1989 and is also a Chartered Accountant.
