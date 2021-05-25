MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 1300 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:04 am, uniformed patrol officers from the Seventh District were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, for a check on the welfare. Upon arrival, members made contact with a male suspect who was inside of the residence. The suspect was holding a female victim against her will and made threats to shoot MPD members. At approximately 11:45 am, a barricade was declared by officials on the scene. During the barricade, the suspect forced the victim to leave the residence and fled the scene. At approximately 3:03 pm, members on patrol located the suspect and victim in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect suddenly brandished a firearm and pointed it at the officers. In response, one of the officers discharged their firearm, striking the male suspect. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the suspect to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the suspect succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The female victim did not report any injuries to MPD.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Vedo Hall, of Northeast, DC.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered and is pictured below:

The MPD members involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Responding officers activated their body worn cameras. That footage is currently under review.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.