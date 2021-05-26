Darwin Automotive Now Offers Auto Dealers Guided Digital Retailing with ActivEngage Chat Integration
Best-in-class digital retailing and customer engagement tools ensure truly integrated chat for the entire dealership website journey
Combining the power of the Darwin Digital Retailing platform with the skilled communication of ActivEngage truly takes digital retailing to the next level.”ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darwin Automotive(“Darwin”) today announced that the most recent update to its Digital Retailing application ensures truly integrated chat for the entire dealership website journey. Auto dealers can now offer customers guided digital retailing through deep integration between Darwin and leading digital communications company, ActivEngage. This combination provides unparalleled functionality for dealers utilizing both the best-in-class digital retailing application and customer engagement tools.
— Chris Grimes, Chief Strategy & Success Officer at Darwin Automotive
“Darwin’s top priority is to help dealers move their customers further down the sales funnel in a profitable manner. Our partnership with ActivEngage gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Chris Grimes, Chief Strategy & Success Officer at Darwin Automotive. “Sometimes, it’s as simple as a single question that needs to be answered before they proceed. The experts at ActivEngage have proven time and again they can handle these effectively and help convert shoppers into buyers. Combining the power of the Darwin Digital Retailing platform with the skilled communication of ActivEngage truly takes digital retailing to the next level.”
Commenting on the integration, Ted Rubin, CEO & Founder at ActivEngage, stated, “Dealers can organically move customers from an intro or research conversation to a guided retailing experience. This is a massive game-changer for the industry. Our highly skilled Customer Engagement Experts have customer service backgrounds and are trained to fully understand automotive buying processes. So, shoppers never miss out on a highly personalized experience. We work side-by-side with the shoppers to help them through the processes as far as they want to go. We can even collaborate on forms and send hard financing approvals from within the chat window.”
Darwin Digital Retailing allows online consumers to interact anywhere, any time with the dealership, just as if they were with a dealership employee. The entire process is swift and user-friendly for the customer. With Darwin’s digital retailing, the dealership provides customers with the option to handle more of the process online, putting them in the driver’s seat.
The Darwin digital retailing platform mimics all areas of the deal including F&I. Here they can select tailored offerings such as maintenance, vehicle service contracts, and tire & wheel. If at any point the shopper needs assistance in these areas, they can quickly turn to the Customer Engagement Expert who’s standing by. During the deal creation process, the customer can share the deal with their significant other, a parent, or friend, anywhere in the world. Then, they can choose to transact online or schedule an appointment at the dealership, test drive the vehicle, sign the paperwork, and can drive away in as little as 15-30 minutes.
“Unlike other solutions, Darwin integrated with ActivEngage mainly for their powerful and heavily trained human team. Their Customer Engagement Experts have all the training and intelligence necessary to analyze and interpret a shopper’s needs. This ability means dealers capture more leads that already have a jump-start on the purchase process,” Grimes stated.
Darwin Automotive currently operates in all 50 states with over 9,000 active sites subscribed to its programs and is on track to deliver 8.5 million units on the platform.
About ActivEngage
ActivEngage is the premier managed messaging and customer engagement solution for car dealers, auto groups, and OEMs. ActivEngage offers solutions for every stage of the customer journey and produces unparalleled results 24/7. ActivEngage's success lies within their highly-trained Customer Engagement Experts (CEEs) and their ever-evolving software. From chat, text, and Facebook to digital retailing, reputation enhancement, behavioral offers, service-scheduling, and so much more, ActivEngage is a one-stop-shop for car dealers who value an elevated customer experience. Visit www.activengage.com.
About Darwin Automotive:
