Rutland Barracks/ Cross Border Detail

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE:

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Robert Rider

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 05/24/21, between 1600 and 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland County Vermont and Washington County New York border.

Cross Border Motor Vehicle Detail

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/24/21 between 1600 hours and 2000 hours, law enforcement personnel from the Vermont State Police, New York State Police, Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, Washing County Sheriff’s Department, Fair Haven Police Department, Castleton Police Department and Grandville Police Department, conducted a Cross Border motor vehicle enforcement detail, along the Vermont and New York border. The purpose of this detail was to promote safe and sober operation as we enter the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which is often referred to as the 100 deadliest days of summer. During this detail there were 71 motor vehicle citations issued, most of which were for speeding violations.

Law enforcement agencies from Vermont and New York would like to remind motorist to drive safe and sober this holiday weekend and throughout the upcoming summer months.