The Perfect Mix: ProBew is excited to Partner with Fabrizia Spirits for Improved Beverage Processing
ProBrew is excited to partner with Fabrizia Spirits to engineer the FlashPAS-10, a HTST Flash Pasteurizer designed for their line of ready-to-drink cocktailsWAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent surges in popularity for ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails have inspired many adult beverage companies to ramp up their production capabilities. ProBrew’s selection of advanced beverage processing equipment has helped smaller beer, wine, coffee, soda and kombucha companies around the country produce their products at scale. The introduction of their latest HTST Flash Pasteurizer invites new adult beverage producers like Fabrizia Spirits to join the party.
Founded in Salem, New Hampshire in 2008 by Phil and Nick Mastroianni, Fabrizia Spirits began gaining popularity with the introduction of their Italian-inspired Limoncello. Over time, their list of RTD beverages has grown substantially, now offering an Italian Margarita, Blood Orange Liquere, an Italian-Style Lemonade, and a fruitier version of lemonade—the Italian Breeze. Preparing for these new beverages to hit the market, they came to ProBrew to help improve their manufacturing abilities and efficiency across the board.
The combined engineering team of both ProBrew and parent company TechniBlend quickly designed and manufactured a smaller version of TechniBlend’s flash pasteurization system. The FlashPAS-10 is a custom-designed system utilizing fully automatic Allen Bradley PLC controls. This system can process up to 10 gallons of beverage per minute, making it a popular choice to quickly and effectively pasteurize various RTD beverages.
The newly engineered FlashPAS-10 is an inline HTST Flash Pasteurizer with integrated ProCarb inline carbonation technology, along with multiple hold times to optimize the pasteurization of various beverage styles. Smaller craft beverage companies find this system more than adequate for their needs in comparison to larger set ups, and appreciate the cost savings associated with a smaller system. Using expertise gained through years of technological advancement and innovations, ProBrew was able to offer a smaller version of their already popular Flash Pasteurizer to customers in the craft beverage industry, like Fabrizia Spirits.
Fabrizia Spirits originally reached out to ProBrew with interest in their ProCarb inline beer carbonator systems, but soon learned how ProBrew is an extension of the parent company, TechniBlend. Working with some of the biggest names in the beverage and liquid processing industry, TechniBlend technology ranges from blending to deaeration – and of course, flash pasteurization. The respective customers from both brands enjoy an overlap of in-house capabilities, providing every customer with the most advanced engineering and technology they have to offer—no matter the size of the project. ProBrew is hopeful with this latest collaboration, they will further solidify their place in the ready-to-drink adult beverage market, showcasing the versatility of their many brewhouse systems. . Fabrizia Spirits was immediately sold on ProBrew’s new FlashPAS-10 system, and are excited for many years of use.
About ProBrew and TechniBlend: ProBrew, and parent company TechniBlend, have a combined mission to serve the ever-growing beverage, craft beverage & liquid processing industries. Our use of innovative, revolutionary equipment, systems and technology helps us improve the production capabilities and success of our customers.
Roxanne Gorham
ProBrew
+1 2622784945
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn