“BELIEVE THAT IT’S YOUR TIME” – NICK BRODEUR / IGNITING HOPE AND BELIEF

Nick Brodeur newest release "Believe That It's Your Time"

UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --Meet Nick Brodeur:With an impressive look that and unique sound, that carries hints of Maroon 5 blended with Lenny Kravitz, this budding singer-songwriter is making some serious waves.Nick Brodeur has been a music enthusiast since he first picked up a guitar at 6 years old. His Dad would play Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and Guns N’ Roses, and little Brodeur loved the way the guitar sounded.Brodeur has just released his newest single “Believe It’s Your Time”, in collaboration with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the charity to support their efforts.The organization aims to help people with addiction. As well as people who have lost their loved ones to the disease. Their goal is to provide support to inner city youths. So each child has the opportunity to reach their full potential and achieve their dreams.Brodeur told us: “This song was really important for me to write, the track is just meant as a reminder, to whoever may need it, that if you believe in yourself and you work hard, you can overcome your depression, or addiction, or get through any hard time.”“Believe It’s Your Time”:As the song opens an emotive tune plays on an electric guitar creating an engaging and intriguing atmosphere.As Brodeur begins to sing, with his irresistible raspy, rock-style voice, we are completely captivated. He expresses deep emotion through his charismatic vocals and emotive lyrics, such as: “My home opens up my mind, I’m no longer deaf or blind, I see every glimpse of shame, that my heart never seems to take”.A jaw-dropping guitar riff is delivered by Brodeur, which would inspire any wannabe guitarist. In the music video, this instrumental solo is performed in the pouring rain. It’s a fantastically powerful image, complementing his powerful performance.“Believe It’s Your Time” imparts a serious impression on the listener. When Brodeur whispers into the mic, “believe that it’s your time”, it invokes immense emotion within the listener. Along with the belief that there is sunshine after the storm. That things do get better, especially if you believe.Brodeur’s performance in this song will charm any listener and if you enjoy music from artists such as Jason Mraz and Ed Sheeran, then Nick Brodeur will fit perfectly on your pop-rock playlist.Listen to "Believe That It's Your Time" right here...What’s Next:Keep your eyes open for Brodeur’s next project, which is a new track and music video with Ky-Mani Marley. Brodeur revealed to us that we may be seeing him appearing in reggae festivals this summer.In the meantime, he has a message for all his listeners: “Believe in yourself. Be good to people, you never what they are going through.”Follow and support this artist here:

