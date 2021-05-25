WORLD COLLEGE POKER AND POKERSTARS.NET UNITE FOR 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP MAIN EVENT
Registration Now Open for Free-to-Enter and Play Championship for Students available globally* for the first time
After high school, I began to take poker more seriously at college. Events like the WCP Championship didn’t exist back then, but I would have given anything to learn from my peers during that time.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World College Poker (WCP) is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with PokerStars.net as sponsors and hosts of the free-to-play 2021 World College Poker Championship Main Event for students aged 18 and over across the globe. It is the first time the event is available globally. World College Poker was created to cultivate an online community of student players who have a burning passion for the game of poker and PokerStars is the world’s largest online poker site, home to some of the most coveted online championships, including the World Championship of Online Poker and Spring Championship of Online Poker.
— Matt Berkey
The Championship will be split into four stages with players divided into six global regions* upon registration who will compete online at PokerStars.net from July 24th.
• Round One (July 24) – All registrants across the globe will compete in a Round One tournament exclusive for their region. In each region, entrants will play down to 50 players who will qualify for Round Two.
• Round Two (July 31) – The 300 qualifiers from Round One will compete to be one of 45 players going through to Round Three. Their chip stacks will be carried from Round Two to Round Three.
• Round Three (August 7) – The remaining 45 players, who will all receive PokerStars swag bags, will then play down to the final six.
• Round Four – Final Table (TBA) – The top six finishers will compete live** or online to be crowned the 2021 World College Poker Main Event Champion. More details will be announced in due course.
WCP’s College Championship Main Event is open to students aged 18 and over with a valid student ID who are currently enrolled at colleges, universities, and vocational schools worldwide. To add to the excitement of finding a 2021 global student champion, a host of epic prizes will also be up for grabs, including a PokerStars European Poker Tour (EPT) package worth around €8000, a custom gaming chair for the six finalists, and an engraved PokerStars trophy for the winner.
Solve For Why Academy, a comprehensive poker training company founded by highstakes star, Matt Berkey, is awarding the second-place finisher a three-day trip to Las Vegas, an academy seat, and round-trip airfare. Premier Pot Limit Omaha training site, PLO Quick Pro, is awarding vacation packages for the top three finishers, as well as special hotel packages for the six finalists. Additional prizes include a private lesson with top players such as World Poker Tour Player of the Year - Jonathan Little, and master coach Alex Fitzgerald. Patrik Antonius, high stakes superstar and First Land of Poker app (FLOP) co-founder, will also battle the overall winner in a heads-up challenge at PokerStars.net.
Additional corporate sponsors include SolveForWhyAcademy.com, PLOQuickPro.com, First Land of Poker (FLOP), PokerCoaching.com, Breinfuel, RunGood Gear, RedChipPoker.com, PokerHeadRush.com, Card Player Magazine, PokerPowher.com, D&B Publishing, Above The Felt Entertainment, Bill Perkins, Aquarian Bookshop, Gosha’s Organics, Magical Gnome Media, and FadedSpade.
Registration is now open to compete for a shot at the Main Event title and a spot in poker history at worldcollegepoker.com/registration. All entrants will receive a $100 Hotel Savings Gift Card from PLOQuickPro.com for simply signing up to play.
Online poker and live tournaments have been an ongoing fixture on college campuses for decades. Card clubs, fraternities, and sororities host friendly games and have raised money for favored charities on campuses across the nation. Many colleges have poker theory courses as part of their curriculum, including the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Harvard University is home to the Global Poker Strategic Thinking Society, which is a student-led organization with chapters at UCLA, Brown, Stanford, and Yale University.
There are many life lessons to be learned from the game of poker. It teaches a number of skills such as strategic thinking, money management, psychology, and risk assessment among others.
PokerStars always encourages players to play responsibly. For more information on responsible gaming please visit: www.pokerstars.net/about/responsible-gaming/
To learn more about the 2021 World College Championship Main Event, future WCP slated events, the company’s Campus Rep and Intern Programs, and Sponsorship Opportunities, please visit worldcollegepoker.com.
*NOTES TO EDITORS
*Players from Spain, Italy, Portugal, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey cannot participate in the WCP events at PokerStars.net, in accordance with local regulations.
** Live event scheduling will work in compliance with local guidance and regulations and may change depending on the most up to date information and situation analysis.
