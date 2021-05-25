Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A402334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-748-8111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021

STREET: Peacham Road

TOWN: Ryegate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mosquitoville Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ian T. Cunningham

AGE: 52 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On May 24th, 2021 at approximately 2034 hours dispatch notified Vermont State

Police of a crash on Peacham Road near Mesquitoville Road in Ryegate, Vermont.

Troopers identified the operator to be Ian Cunningham, age 52, of Barnet, VT.

Upon investigation Vermont State Police determined the cause of the accident to

be negligent operation, prior to the crash. Cunningham was cited for Negligent

Operation and ordered to appear at a later date at the Caledonia Courthouse on

06/28/2021 at approximately 0800 hours.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2021 at 0800 hours.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

