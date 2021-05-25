St. Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A402334
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-8111
DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021
STREET: Peacham Road
TOWN: Ryegate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mosquitoville Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ian T. Cunningham
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 24th, 2021 at approximately 2034 hours dispatch notified Vermont State
Police of a crash on Peacham Road near Mesquitoville Road in Ryegate, Vermont.
Troopers identified the operator to be Ian Cunningham, age 52, of Barnet, VT.
Upon investigation Vermont State Police determined the cause of the accident to
be negligent operation, prior to the crash. Cunningham was cited for Negligent
Operation and ordered to appear at a later date at the Caledonia Courthouse on
06/28/2021 at approximately 0800 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2021 at 0800 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.