Gold Gate Launches $100 Million Luxury Real Estate Fund
The average value of each property in the fund is over $5 million and will be exclusively offered to 100 accredited investors with an investment of $1 million each ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Gate announced today the launch of its inaugural $100 million luxury real estate fund, designed for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), families, and institutions, offering each investor one percent ownership interest and 45 days of annual use in 20 exclusive properties around the world. Gold Gate is a real estate investment fund manager that acquires luxury real estate throughout the world for the personal use and financial benefit of its investors.
“The average value of each property in the fund is over $5 million and will be exclusively offered to 100 accredited investors with an investment of $1 million each,” said Dalton Skach, CEO of Gold Gate.
Gold Gate is raising a total of $100 million from the sale of 100 shares to these accredited investors. With this fund, Gold Gate will acquire 20 luxury properties in 20 different locations throughout the world including Pebble Beach, Ibiza, Hawaii, Aspen, the Hamptons, Cabo San Lucas, and more.
With this proven business model, Gold Gate provides investors with the ability to own multiple second homes throughout the world and the flexibility to book vacations when they choose. In addition, the fund offers investors the opportunity to join an exclusive club of the wealthiest individuals and institutions in the world, diversify their investment across geographies, and produce a financial return when the properties are sold.
After 10 to 15 years of luxury experiences and annual property use, Gold Gate will sell the properties in the fund and dissolve the fund entirely. After doing so, Gold Gate will pay back investors their initial investment in addition to their share of the profit interests.
In the future, Gold Gate intends to do more funds, higher-priced funds, and to brand these funds towards specific lifestyles such as an island fund, a European fund, a mountain fund, and more. After the successful syndication of this fund, Gold Gate intends to syndicate four more funds next year totaling $1B. These funds will range between $100M and $500M with a minimum investment between $1M and $5M.
“You will not find a better option for second homeownership," added Skach. “With Gold Gate, you get more options, more flexibility, higher-priced homes, maintenance-free living, diversification of your investment, and much more. All of this for an exponentially lower cost than if you bought the traditional way. This is real estate fractional ownership for the top 1%.”
Gold Gate is a real estate investment fund manager that acquires luxury real estate throughout the world for the personal use and financial benefit of our investors. Dalton Skach founded Gold Gate in 2020 in Austin, Texas. For more information visit: https://goldgate.co
Disclaimer: This fund is open to "accredited investors" only, through an offering made in accordance with Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The fund's offering documents may be obtained by contacting Gold Gate. Please read the offering documents carefully before you invest.
Gold Gate - Luxury Real Estate Fund