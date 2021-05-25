HISTORIC 1927, PALESTINE CURRENCY BOARD, 5 POUNDS BANKNOTE RARITY WITH HUNDREDS OF BANKNOTES AT MAY 26th AUCTION IN NJ
China. Ch'ing Dynasty, Year 8 (1858) 2000 Cash Issued Banknote. 2000 Cash, P-A4f, Issued banknote, Blue with red overprint, back with no markings, S/N 6197, PMG graded About Uncirculated 55. Rare note in high grade.
U.S. & WORLD BANKNOTES, SCRIPOPHILY, COINS & HISTORIC EPHEMERA TO BE OFFERED BY ARCHIVES INTERNATIONAL AUCTIONS AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON MAY 26, 2021 IN NJ
1927, Palestine Currency Board issue banknotes are all considered major rarities and are missing from almost every significant banknote collection and rarely come up for auction”RIVER EDGE BOROUGH, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The May 26th, 2021 auction by Archives International Auctions is highlighted by a Palestine Currency Board, 1927, £5 Banknote Rarity as well as dozens of rare banknotes rarely seen at auction. Archives International will offer additional selections from the Allen Berk Worldwide Banknote Collection. This will be one of many auctions to feature Allen Berk’s numismatic treasures over the coming months. Auction 67 auction will consist of over 1000 lots of rare and desirable U.S. & World Banknotes, Scripophily, Coins, Historic Financial Ephemera and Security Printing Ephemera.
— Dr. Robert Schwartz, President of Archives International Auctions LLC.
The auction will include hundreds of World Banknotes highlighted by the Palestine Currency Board, £5, 1 September 1927, P-8a, banknote rarity of the highest order. The note also has the lowest serial number available in private hands, S/N A001220, and is red-orange and pale green, with the White Tower at Ramleh at the left, with values at each corner, reverse green with the Citadel of Jerusalem at the center. The note is an original “PMG graded Very Fine 25” with a notation of very light staining. Additional highlights in the auction include hundreds of lots of banknotes with many group lots from an old-time dealer’s stock as well as items from old estate collections and consignments.
The auction begins with Chinese and Asian banknotes including a Ch'ing Dynasty, Year 8 (1858) 2000 Cash Issued Banknote in AU 55; a Commercial Bank of China. $5, 1920, Specimen "Shanghai Branch Issue" Note in Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ, and is the highest graded out of 23 listed in the PMG census; A Pair of Hong Kong, 1929 and 1930 Dated Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corp. notes with rarely seen early dates; An estate collection of 59 lots of Persian and Iranian banknotes having never been offered previously at auction; and additional auction highlights including a China, 1912, Bank of China, $1 Peking Branch Issue Rarity; 3 different 1882, Standard Oil Trust stock certificates signed by J.D. Rockefeller and Flagler; a Guatemala, 1916, Banco de Occidente, 5 Pesos high grade note; a Russia, Imperial Russia, 1822, 3,360 Rubles, Specimen Bond rarity similar to the 1822 Nathan Mayer Rothschild Bond issue; a high-grade Puerto Rico, 1895 Billete de Canje, Circulating Bill; an extremely early New York City, 1719 Land Deed Issued to Abraham de Peyster mentioning “Broad-Way” and signed by many early Colonial notables; and hundreds of additional rare and desirable banknotes, scripophily and ephemera lots.
The U.S. banknote section is highlighted by a sequential error quartet of F.R.N., $10, Series 1977 A, Consecutive Error Quartet With 3rd Printing on Backs and includes colonial, small type, and fractional issue lots.
The U.S. and World Scripophily session will include over 350 lots of Automobiles, Railroads, Banking, and Finance, World, and many other desirable topics of Bonds and Shares with many rarities. Also included are dozens of lots of Security Printing Ephemera, Autographs, Checks, Drafts & Bills of Exchange and Historic Financial Ephemera.
Previews will be limited and by appointment only and we will be observing strict safety precautions including the wearing of masks and observing social distancing to protect our team as well as our guests. We will do our best to accommodate anyone who desires additional information and photographs. For questions, please call 201-944-4800 or email info@archivesinternational.com.
The online catalog for the Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 auction is on Archives International Auctions’ website and can be viewed via the Archives International live bidding platform. It can also be viewed as a Virtual Catalog or downloadable Sale 67.pdf on their website. To pre-register for Live Internet Bidding, log on to the Archives International Auctions website, at www.ArchivesInternational.com.
Archives International is now working on their Summer and Fall 2021 auctions and is seeking quality consignments for future auctions or outright purchase including U.S. and worldwide banknotes, coins, stocks, bonds, stamps, postal history, historic ephemera, and autographs. To sell or consign one piece or an entire collection, please call AIA at (201) 944-4800; or e-mail them at info@archivesinternational.com
You may also write to Archives International Auctions, at 1060 Main Street, River Edge, NJ 07661, U.S.A. To learn more about Archives International Auctions and the auctions planned for May 26th, 2020, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com.
