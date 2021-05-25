Fintech Startup WALO Goes Live With A Gamified Financial Literacy App for Kids and Parents
Canadian Fintech WALO is pleased to announce the launch of its first official product, WALO Plug™, a mobile app to teach kids financial responsibility.
Behaviors and habits are the cornerstone of financial autonomy. With WALO, we want to provide equal opportunity for financial freedom, one family at a time, by making financial literacy second nature.”QUEBEC CITY, QC, CANADA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the launch, WALO offers, for a limited time only, their solution for free for an entire year. Full details about the new app that is available on both the iOS and Android platforms, as well as the promotional offer, can be found at https://walo.app.
— Rim Charkani, Cofounder & CEO
WALO takes a unique approach to address the financial literacy gap, by empowering parents to teach their kids about money. Their first official product, WALO Plug™, is a mobile app that connects to any major Canadian bank or credit union account, and allows parents to automate allowances and give their children the gift of practical everyday financial education. By using proprietary algorithms, WALO guides their young users into making the next best action via a gamified financial learning experience.
“At WALO, our mission is to ensure the financial well-being of future generations through experiential learning. Not everyone has the chance to start their financial journey on the right foot. We created WALO to give every kid an opportunity to learn the basics of personal finance early on, so that they can do better than us as young adults.” - Rim Charkani, Cofounder & CEO
WALO is bringing the weekly allowance into the digital era for Canadian parents, while also allowing kids to learn how to earn, save and spend money responsibly. Parents can easily automate their children’s allowance, send one-off transfers or contribute to their children’s saving goals. By creating and completing goals, kids develop healthy saving habits and understand the value of delayed gratification.
Currently, the app is available in French and English throughout Canada and can be downloaded on the Apple Store and Google Play Store as WALO Smart Allowances.
