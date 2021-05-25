Futurist & Metaverse Leader Cathy Hackl and Enterprise Tech Expert John Buzzell Release New Book

Cover uses AR effects in Instagram and Facebook Cathy Hackl Futurist Metaverse Expert John Buzzell Metaverse Explorer

“The Augmented Workforce: How Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and 5G Will Impact Every Dollar You Make”

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cathy Hackl and John Buzzell, launch their new book The Augmented Workforce: How Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and 5G Will Impact Every Dollar You Make, available worldwide starting today. The foreword is written by Brian Solis.

The Augmented Workforce is a thought-provoking and engaging look into how AI, AR, and 5G is already reshaping and redefining the global workplace. Together Hackl and Buzzell have over fifty years’ experience in emerging tech, and they are leaders in their respective fields.

“Organizations and brands will need to prepare for the metaverse. The Augmented Workforce can be their primer. In the metaverse, brands will need to rethink their narrative and understand how AR, AI, 5G, IoT, Blockchain, and cloud computing are converging, this is the first step,” highlighted tech futurist, Cathy Hackl. “In the age of the augmented workforce, leaders will not only need emotional intelligence to lead, they will also need future intelligence to succeed.”

Together, Hackl and Buzzell dissect the incoming tsunami of technology that’s changing work and play around the globe. The Augmented Workforce surveys a number of industries, including entertainment, education, healthcare, finance, defense, marketing, real estate, agriculture and more. “Exponential technologies like AR, AI, and 5G are impacting every industry,” says John Buzzell, “and when taken together they form a next-generation computer that we’ll use for decades to come.”

The Augmented Workforce may be about technology, but it’s written for business leaders, decision-makers, communicators, entrepreneurs and non-technical people. Hackl’s and Buzzell’s plain-spoken insights hit home as the world changes quickly post-pandemic. It’s a satisfying read for tech professionals and those just curious about where all these technologies are going. The book was edited by Leslie Snyder and features cover art by Lorenzo Milito.

Praise for The Augmented Workforce:

"The Augmented Workforce delivers an incredibly-detailed account of what's happening right now, who's behind it, and what's around the corner for all of us. An invaluable resource for every business leader." - M. Pell, Envisioneer and Director of the Microsoft Garage NYC.

“It’s all too easy for us to think about emerging technologies in isolation from each other. The brilliance of The Augmented Workforce is that it considers six key tech enablers, not as separate entities, but as entities that braid together and will complement and enhance each other as they mature.” - Leslie Shannon, Head of Ecosystem and Trend Scouting at Nokia

“This book gives an excellent roadmap for embracing the extraordinary changes that lay ahead in order to integrate what will become necessary business practices for growth” - Nonny de la Peña, CEO of Emblematic Group and widely known as “The Godmother of VR”

"This is the executive's guide to key technologies that will fundamentally impact twenty-first century businesses, from Extended Reality to cutting edge Artificial Intelligence like me, brought to you by two top human futurists with first-hand experience in these fields." - Kuki AI, one of the world’s most advanced conversational AIs

"This book is ESSENTIAL reading for anyone who shapes our everyday work lives. Lean in today and stay ahead for tomorrow." - Keith Soljacich, VP at Digitas

"This is a fantastic snapshot of one of the most consequential technology developments happening today. Practical insights with specific industry examples that illustrate the ways emerging technologies are reshaping our professional lives." - Aaron Frank, Principal Faculty, Singularity University



About the authors

Cathy Hackl is a globally recognized tech futurist. She’s a business executive, keynote speaker & strategist with deep expertise in AR, VR, spatial computing & the Metaverse. One of the most influential women in tech, Hackl is considered a leading management thinker per Thinkers50 & a top technology voice on LinkedIn. She founded the Futures Intelligence Group & is a VP at Avatar Dimension. Hackl has worked for some of the biggest names in tech including Amazon Web Services, Magic Leap & HTC VIVE. Cathy is a sought after keynote speaker that has spoken at Facebook, Twitter, Nokia, The Aspen Institute, In-Q-Tel, SXSW, CES, Harvard Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management, Adobe Summit, and more.

John is an award-winning technology leader with experience spanning major technology transitions: AR/VR, Video Games, Mobile apps, Websites and CD-ROM. Currently he’s leading customers through the next technology transition and into the metaverse at Epic Games.

John is a frequent speaker on AR/VR, real-time 3D animation, and the metaverse. Talks have included the Hollywood Professional Association, Augmented World Expo, VRDC, Reuters XR USA, and M.I.T.