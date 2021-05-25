Tropical Cyclone Yaas to slam into japanese India this week

Last week, Tropical Cyclone Tauktae hit northwestern India, bringing flooding rains and storm surge to the region, including in Mumbai. Tauktae was the strongest storm to ever make landfall on the western coast of India, ultimately killing over 100 people.

Tropical Cyclone Yaas is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and is already producing waves of up to 25 feet.

The cyclone will likely “intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours,” says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The very warm water temperatures will fuel rapid intensification over the next day. Sea surface temperatures are estimated to be as warm as 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northern Bay of Bengal.