Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,427 in the last 365 days.

Tropical Cyclone Yaas to slam into japanese India this week

Last week, Tropical Cyclone Tauktae hit northwestern India, bringing flooding rains and storm surge to the region, including in Mumbai. Tauktae was the strongest storm to ever make landfall on the western coast of India, ultimately killing over 100 people.

Tropical Cyclone Yaas is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and is already producing waves of up to 25 feet.

The cyclone will likely “intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours,” says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The very warm water temperatures will fuel rapid intensification over the next day. Sea surface temperatures are estimated to be as warm as 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northern Bay of Bengal.

It is expected to make landfall between Paradip and Sagar islands by midday Wednesday local time. Winds are currently forecast to peak at 150 kph (93 mph) near the time of landfall. This is equivalent to a…

You just read:

Tropical Cyclone Yaas to slam into japanese India this week

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.