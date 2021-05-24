F&G Commission adopts temporary rules via conference call

Meeting via conference call on May 20, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission adopted all of the Fish and Game rules as temporary rules as part of a statewide process to repromulgate all executive agency rules.

The process allowed the Commission to move forward with proposals supported by the public during negotiated rulemaking this spring. The rulemaking also streamlined state government through the repeal and simplification of outdated or ineffective rules in compliance with Executive Order 2020-01, Zero Based Regulation.

The rules will be publicized for the public in a special Administrative Bulletin in July and will be reviewed by the 2022 Legislature. Rules help citizens understand how to comply with Idaho’s wildlife laws.