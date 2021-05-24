Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,419 in the last 365 days.

F&G Commission adopts temporary rules via conference call

Meeting via conference call on May 20, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission adopted all of the Fish and Game rules as temporary rules as part of a statewide process to repromulgate all executive agency rules.

The process allowed the Commission to move forward with proposals supported by the public during negotiated rulemaking this spring. The rulemaking also streamlined state government through the repeal and simplification of outdated or ineffective rules in compliance with Executive Order 2020-01, Zero Based Regulation. 

The rules will be publicized for the public in a special Administrative Bulletin in July and will be reviewed by the 2022 Legislature. Rules help citizens understand how to comply with Idaho’s wildlife laws. 

 

You just read:

F&G Commission adopts temporary rules via conference call

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.