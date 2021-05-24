June 5 is Free Fishing Day

Get hooked on a new hobby this summer

Cheyenne - It’s hardly a secret that Wyoming fishing is top-notch, especially with 10 blue-ribbon trout fisheries across the state. But, the first Saturday in June the fishing gets a little better — because it’s free.

On June 5, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day. Each year, the Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded — without a fishing license.

“Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish chief of fisheries. “If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish Youtube page for how-to videos.”

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the 2021 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and plan their trips with the interactive fishing guide.

Beginning on Free Fishing Day, families can enjoy fun fishing events throughout the state. Plan to attend an event near you:

TOWN DATE TIME EVENT LOCATION SPECIAL DETAILS Casper June 5 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Yesness Pond Kids’ Fishing Day Harry Yesness Pond in Casper Equipment provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited Cheyenne June 5 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Fish with Game and Fish Sloans Lake at Lion’s Park in Cheyenne Borrow a fishing pole and try your luck at fishing! Cody June 5 9 a.m. - noon, Registration begins at 8 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Beck Lake Park Lunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited Lander June 5 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Kids Fishing Day Luckey Pond in Lander Lunch provided by Kiwanis Riverton June 5 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Kids Fishing Day Big Bend Ponds in Riverton Lunch provided by Kiwanis Jackson June 5 10 a.m. - noon Kids Fishing Day Rendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and Wilson Free fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton Co. Conservation District Pinedale June 5 Begins at 10 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Kids Pond at Boyd Skinner Park in Pinedale Free gift bag of fishing supplies Dubois June 12 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Kids Fishing Day Pete’s Pond in Dubois Lunch provided by Kiwanis Kemmerer June 12 8 a.m. - 12 noon Kemmerer Kids Fishing Derby Kemmerer Community Pond by the overpass Sponsored by the City of Kemmerer Rock Springs June 19 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Rocks Springs Kids Fishing Day Rock Springs Pond - south side of the road leading into the Rocks Springs Golf Course Sponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -