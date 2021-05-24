No-Shave November is Ready to Grow
The cancer fundraiser is expanding by offering opportunities to cancer-related nonprofit organizations.EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No-Shave November is known to #LetItGrow... but this time, it’s not only hair growing! The beloved cancer fundraising campaign is reevaluating how it helps 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations working in the cancer space. For the 2021 No-Shave November campaign, new cancer-focused nonprofits will be introduced to the No-Shave community and donors will have the ability to designate which nonprofits receive their hard-earned funds.
Cancer is a terrible disease, and it affects so many in different ways. By expanding participating nonprofit organizations, No-Shave November will educate a greater number of individuals about cancer, prevent more cases, and help so many more patients, survivors, and families affected by the disease.
No-Shave November will continue to aid nonprofits doing exceptional work by helping them fundraise for their missions and introducing them to a community passionate about their work.
“We’re hoping our name helps bring more awareness to these incredible organizations,” said Monica Hill, Matthew Hill Foundation, Inc. President. “No-Shave November has sort of become synonymous with fundraising for cancer and we are extremely proud of that. If we can get our donors to see these nonprofits doing groundbreaking work from prevention to survivor support to researching for a cure…we think that will make a lasting impact.”
Visit the No-Shave November website (www.no-shave.org) in late July for a full list of participating nonprofit organizations.
The restructuring will also affect donors by giving them power over the destination of their donations. No-Shavers, participating as Individuals, Teams, or one-time donors, may opt to direct their donations and fundraising efforts to a specific participating nonprofit organization. Having a hard time choosing a nonprofit? No problem. You can still donate towards the grand total and your support will be split evenly between all participating cancer-focused nonprofits.
Do you work at, support, or know of an excellent cancer-focused nonprofit doing exceptional work for its community? Send No-Shave November an email at sara.svendsen@no-shave.org to see if your organization meets the application criteria and apply to join the No-Shave November fundraiser.
About No-Shave November
No-Shave November is a fundraising campaign operated by the Matthew Hill Foundation, Inc., a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. No-Shave November was reinvented by the Chicago-based Hill Family: grow with a purpose and raise money for charity. This initiative was inspired by the Hills’ late father, Matthew, who passed away from colon cancer in November 2007. From a few Facebook followers willing to donate their hard-earned money to thousands of donors championing against cancer, No-Shave November has become a global celebration. No-Shave November is now operated by the Matthew Hill Foundation, Inc. (est. 2015), but holds the same goals. No-Shave November promises to keep raising money for cancer prevention, education, and research and to let that hair grow in the process. No-Shave November believes that together, anything is possible, and we’ll get closer to eradicating cancer one whisker at a time!
