Ready, Set, Grow! No-Shave November is Back

Drop the razors: The campaign that puts the “fun” in fundraising is back to kick cancer where it hurts - in the hair.

EMERYVILLE, CA, U.S., October 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 1st, thousands of individuals will put down their razors and donate to No-Shave November - the online fundraising campaign benefiting cancer research, prevention, and awareness. No-Shave November encourages participants to let their hair grow and donate the money they save by foregoing hair removal for 30 days.By celebrating our hair, we honor those that have lost theirs throughout cancer treatment. No beard? No problem! No-Shave November is for everyone, whether you grow hair on your face, legs, or elsewhere. As an online campaign, all who are interested may participate.In this new normal, lifesaving screenings and tests have been postponed or cancelled, budgets have been reallocated to accommodate COVID-19 patients, all while cancer patients face new risks and challenges. Donations to cancer research and prevention efforts are more important than ever before! Donations benefit three incredible organizations: Fight Colorectal Cancer, Prevent Cancer Foundation, and St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital. These funds support numerous efforts within the organizations, including education-based prevention, screenings, research, and the treatment expenses.Last year, over No-Shavers raised over $1.8 million for No-Shave November’s three benefiting organizations.No-Shave November is empathetic to the hardships that many are experiencing. If donating is not an option this year, No-Shave November is always looking for involvement from passionate people. We ask that No-Shavers use their hair as a conversation tool and work to spread our message and educate others on cancer awareness!Anjee Davis, President of Fight Colorectal Cancer — a No-Shave November benefiting organization — stated: “Studies have shown that cancer patients are twice as likely to become infected than the general population and significantly more likely to die from COVID-19 once infected. Since February of this year, our team has been quick to respond and provide needed resources, sending out over 8,000 free masks to patients and healthcare providers, and hosting online educational programs. We are all in this together!”No-Shave November is the perfect team building activity in this exceedingly lonely and isolating time; it is fun, safe, and most importantly - benefits a cause bigger than any one person. Rally colleagues, friends, and family to start your hairy voyage!Register for No-Shave November today at www.no-shave.org