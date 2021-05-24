Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kansas City-Area Contractor Arrested, Extradited to Missouri for Consumer Fraud

May 24, 2021, 15:20 PM by AG Schmitt

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that, through joint efforts with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Meagher, proprietor of “Metro Restoration,” has been arrested on account of consumer fraud charges filed by the Missouri Attorney General in Clay, Jackson, and Platte Counties in December 2019. Meagher has been extradited to Missouri to stand trial for these charges.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office worked diligently with the Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Marshals to find Meagher, who ran to California, and extradite him to Missouri.

The charges allege that Meagher falsely promised consumers that he would provide home repair services in exchange for upfront payment.  Three victims of this fraud were elderly.  Furthermore, the charges allege that Meagher forged the endorsements of consumers’ respective banks on insurance checks to more quickly access the funds with no oversight from the consumers’ mortgage holders.              Missourians who believe they may have been scammed by Meagher or any other contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

As always, all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and criminal charges are not evidence of a crime.  

