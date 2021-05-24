Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Media availability for accelerated Amtrak Wolverine Service

Contact: Marc Magliari, Amtrak Media Relations, 312-544-5390 Agency: Transportation

110 mph operations for 20 miles on either side of Battle Creek starts Tuesday

An Amtrak representative will be available to facilitate safe photography and provide an interview on Tuesday morning in Kalamazoo County. As announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), Amtrak has received federal approval to increase maximum speeds of Amtrak MidwestSM trains from 79 mph to 110 mph on certain sections of track between Amtrak stations in Kalamazoo and Albion, effective that day.

Amtrak, MDOT and Michigan Operation Lifesaver have also conducting additional rail safety public education in Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties in connection with the service improvement, with videos and static images available for download.

WHAT:          Media Availability and Photo Opportunity WHEN:          Tuesday, May 25, 8:30 a.m. ET WHERE:       Intersection of North Grant and Beckwith Drive, Galesburg, 49053

NOTE: News media wishing to conduct interviews or videography for morning news programs in advance of the availability must contact Amtrak to make arrangements.   

Aerial image of the intersection of North Grant and Beckwith Drive in Galesburg, Michigan

Aerial image of the intersection of North Grant and Beckwith Drive in Galesburg, Michigan

