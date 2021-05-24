Additional PennDOT Driver License Centers to Reopen Beginning June 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that , due to the most recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, beginning Tuesday, June 1, additional driver license centers throughout the western part of the state will reopen for driver licensing and photo services.

In May 2020, PennDOT began reopening of headquarter-based driver license centers, temporarily extending days of operation to 5 days weekly at all reopened locations while travel centers remained closed. This decision was made as a direct result of COVID-19, to mitigate the spread of the virus, and the need to protect the safety of PennDOT’s customers and employees. With the reopening of travel centers for driver licensing services, PennDOT locations with extended days of operation will also change on June 1. Changes in hours of operation for are listed below.

The following locations will reopen on the days and hours listed below the week of Tuesday, June 1:

• Bedford Driver License Center, 137 Bedford Plaza Road, Route 30, Bedford; hours of operation will be Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Photo License Center hours will Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; • Belle Vernon Driver License Center, Tri-County Plaza, 960 Rostraver Road, Belle Vernon; hours of operation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; • Clarion Driver License Center, Clarion Mall, 22631 Route 68 Suite 50, Clarion, hours of operation will be Tuesday and Wednesdays from 9:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; • Coudersport Driver License Center, 1 South Main St., Coudersport; hours of operation will be Wednesdays from 9:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; • Indiana Driver License Center, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Avenue, Suite A, Indiana; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM • Seneca Driver License Center, 143 Airport Road, Seneca; hours of operation will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; • St. Mary's Driver License Centers, 129 North Michael St., St. Mary's; hours of operation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; • Warren Driver License Center, 984 Hatch Run Road, Warren; hours of operation will be Thursday and Friday from 9:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; • Waynesburg Driver License Center, 1164 Willow Drive, Waynesburg; hours of operation will be Thursdays from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; and • West Kittanning Driver License Center, Highlands Office Complex, 159 Butler Road, Suite 2D, Kittanning: hours of operation will be Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM.

The following locations in the western part of the state will begin service to our customers during the following hours beginning the week of Tuesday, June 1:

• Bradford Driver License Center, 68 Chestnut St, Bradford; hours of operation will be Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; • Clearfield Driver License Center, Clearfield Mall, 1800 Daisy Street. Unit 380, Clearfield; hours of operations will be Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; • Meadville Driver License Center, 16942 Patricia Drive, Meadville; hours of operation will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; • Punxsutawney Driver License Center, Punxsutawney Plaza, 547 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney; hours of operations will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; • Somerset Driver License Center, 5593 Glades Pike, Somerset; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; and • Uniontown Driver License Center, 855 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diego Sandino, 717-645-8296 or dsandino@pa.gov