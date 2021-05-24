Rutland Barracks // Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21B401866

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 17, 2021, at approximately 1252 hours

LOCATION: Wilderness Road, Shrewsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Samantha Didio

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, VT

VICTIM: Jeremiah Didio

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 17, 2020, at approximately 1252 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks were notified of a threatening complaint, in the Town of Shrewsbury, VT. Further investigation revealed Samantha Didio threatened to assault Jeremiah Didio with a firearm. Samantha was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division on July 12th, 2021, at 1600 hours.

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 12, 2021, at 1600 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.