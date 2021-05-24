Rutland Barracks // Criminal Threatening
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21B401866
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 17, 2021, at approximately 1252 hours
LOCATION: Wilderness Road, Shrewsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Samantha Didio
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, VT
VICTIM: Jeremiah Didio
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 17, 2020, at approximately 1252 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks were notified of a threatening complaint, in the Town of Shrewsbury, VT. Further investigation revealed Samantha Didio threatened to assault Jeremiah Didio with a firearm. Samantha was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division on July 12th, 2021, at 1600 hours.
LODGED: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 12, 2021, at 1600 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.