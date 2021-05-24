Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Criminal Threatening

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

                                                                                                   

CASE#: 21B401866

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: May 17, 2021, at approximately 1252 hours

LOCATION: Wilderness Road, Shrewsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

                      

 

ACCUSED: Samantha Didio

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Jeremiah Didio

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 17, 2020, at approximately 1252 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks were notified of a threatening complaint, in the Town of Shrewsbury, VT. Further investigation revealed Samantha Didio threatened to assault Jeremiah Didio with a firearm. Samantha was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division on July 12th, 2021, at 1600 hours.

 

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 12, 2021, at 1600 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

