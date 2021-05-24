WYDOT to open US 14A in time for Memorial Day weekend

SHERIDAN – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is set to open US 14A by noon on Friday, May 28.

US 14A is one of four mountain passes that are affected by seasonal winter closures. This 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road is located in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming. WYDOT closes these routes in the late fall once maintaining the roads due to heavy, drifting snow makes it difficult and impractical.

Crews from both the Lovell and Burgess Junction sides began snow removal operations at the beginning of May with a target date of Memorial Day to open. The snowpack was low this season, which allowed crews to complete plowing operations earlier than usual.

This early completion allowed construction contractors to perform crack seal operations on US 14A while it is still closed, thus eliminating the associated costs of traffic control. These operations are scheduled to be completed the week of May 24 just in time for the official opening of US 14A.

Although access too many forest service roads are not available at this time, motorists are asked to stay on US 14A and not attempt to access any other roads at this time.

WYDOT reminds motorists to obey all speed limits, wear their seat belt at all time and watch for wildlife.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public relations specialist Laura Dalles at (307) 674-2356. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 4 on Facebook.