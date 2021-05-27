SE Texas Multi-Property Online Auction June 14-15, 2021
Multi-Property Online auction, June 14-15, 2021. 2 Commercial Buildings in Beaumont, apx. 8.9 AC sites in Port Arthur, and apx. 5.1 AC site in San Antonio.
This is an opportunity for investors to buy in in online auction environment these two commercial properties in Beaumont, two development sites in Port Arthur and development site in San Antonio.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC announces a multi-property Texas Online only Real Estate auction June 14, 2021. Bidding commences on Monday, June 14th at 9:00 AM and concludes starting at 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 15th. For detailed information on the auction and properties see our web site at www.palauctions.com, 409-203-6126.
— Paul A. Lynn, CCIM
The properties include:
• 2901 Terrell, Beaumont, TX 77701: An apx. 5,532± SF office/warehouse structure on an apx. 22,980± SF lot, located on the corner of Terrell Ave. and 4th St. Property is apx. 55% office and 45% warehouse, with an elevator.
• 1705 Walton St., Beaumont, TX 77703: An apx. 2,010± SF structure on an apx. 39,618± SF lot and currently being used as an active Day Care/Child Care facility. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!
• 2806 Rigsby Ave., San Antonio, TX 78222: An apx. 5.119± AC site Located on a major surface street in SE San Antonio commercial area.
• 7200 – 7400 Block of 9th Ave., Port Arthur, TX: Three (3) tracts that comprise: Tract A, 2.903± AC, 481± FT frontage; Tract B, 4.920± AC, 1,209± FT frontage; and Tract C, 1.141± AC. Properties fronts on 9th Ave., located adjacent to 9th Ave. Apartments, a class “A” 272-unit multi-family complex.
A 2% Buyer Broker co-op fee is being offered to properly registered Brokers. A 10% Buyer’s Premium will be added to the high bid price to determine Purchase/Contract price. $2,500 initial deposit required to bid and winning bidder must increase deposit to 10%. To see detailed information about the auction and the properties see auction Web Site at www.palauctions.com, info@palauctions.com 409-203-6126. TX Auc. Lic. # 9627 TREC TX Broker Lic. # 9000489.
About Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC (PAL): We are in the process of scheduling additional multi-property auctions for Fall, 2021 or if you have particular property to review, please contact us at paul@palauctions.com. 832-589-8BID (243). Members of the PAL auction team consider themselves Real Estate Brokers that use the auction method to sell real estate on an accelerated basis. We bring collectively over 75+ years of Real Estate Sales and over 50+ years of auction sales experience to assist all types of private, institutional, banks, non-profit and governmental Sellers. We excel at large portfolio auction events executing 25+ auction events that sold and closed 100+ properties in each auction event. In 2020 we sold 98 homes and 4 lots for the Beaumont Housing Authority, generating gross sales of $6 million. Through the years we have sold all types of real estate that included: Residential (houses, townhomes, condos, lots, etc.); Commercial (Office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality); Land (urban sites, rural sites, small acreage, large farms, and ranches); Specialty properties (Business campuses, specialty buildings, single use properties, etc.). For more details and information visit our web site at www.palccim.com. We can handle any type of Seller or any type of property in an auction environment.
© Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC 2021
Paul A. Lynn, CCIM
Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC
+1 713-825-1771
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn